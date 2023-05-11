A Supreme Court Constitution bench on Thursday ruled that the Delhi government holds legislative power over bureaucrats excluding the departments of public order, police and land, Live Law reported.

“In a democratic form of government, real power of administration must rest on the elected arm of the government,” the bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said.

The bench passed the unanimous verdict on the dispute between the Centre and the Delhi government led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal about the scope of the Union government’s executive powers in the national capital and its control over administrative services.

The bench, also comprising Justices MR Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli and PS Narasimha, said that it does not agree with an earlier verdict of Supreme Court judge Justice Ashok Bhushan in the case.

In February 2019, a division bench of Justices Bhushan and AK Sikri had delivered a split verdict. Justice Bhushan held that the Delhi government did not have power over bureaucrats. Justice Sikri said that the lieutenant governor could decide on transfers and postings of officials of the rank of secretary, head of department and joint secretary, while Delhi Andamans Nicobar Islands Civil Service cadre files could be processed through the Delhi government to the lieutenant governor.



The Centre appoints and transfers bureaucrats in the city, and this has been at the heart of the tussles between the lieutenant governor and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party for years now.

In 2018, another Constitution bench of the Supreme Court had said that the lieutenant governor is bound by the “aid and advice” of the council of ministers of the Delhi government in all matters under its jurisdiction.

“In collaborative federalism, the Union and the state governments should express their readiness to achieve the common objective and work together for achieving it,” the bench had said.

On May 6 last year, a three-judge bench headed by former Chief Justice NV Ramana had referred the case to a larger bench on the Centre’s plea. The Union government had argued that it needs the power to make transfers and postings of officers in Delhi on account of it being the national capital and the “face of nation”.

The case came before the three-judge bench after a division bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and AK Sikri in 2019 delivered a split decision about who wields control over administrative services in Delhi.

Hearings in the case

During the hearings in the case this year, the Supreme Court had questioned what purpose would be served by an elected government in Delhi if the Centre retains control over postings of civil servants.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had told the court that Delhi is a Union Territory and is thus an extension of the Union.

“If the national capital is under siege and the arterial road connecting to the capital is blocked with permanent structure and if the government of Delhi sends food, it is the responsibility of the bureaucrat to communicate to the LG that this is the capital and the capital cannot be under siege,” Mehta added.

But the Delhi government contended that it will not be able to function if it does not have the power to manage civil services.

Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi had told the court that any government that seeks to fulfill the will of the people must have the power to create posts, appoint persons and change them as needed. “There is a famous saying in Hindi ‘Ek myan mein do talwar nahi rah sakte [there cannot be two swords in one sheath],” he added.

