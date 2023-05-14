Karnataka Director General of Police Praveen Sood on Sunday was appointed as the next director of the Central Bureau of Investigation for a two-year tenure, PTI reported.

Sood’s name was recommended by a selection committee comprising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday.

Praveen Sood, appointed as Director, CBI. pic.twitter.com/PX6Fq40OKW — Arvind Gunasekar (@arvindgunasekar) May 14, 2023

Sood, a 1986-batch Indian Police Service officer of the Karnataka cadre, will take charge on May 25 after incumbent CBI chief Subodh Kumar Jaiswal completes his tenure, according to PTI. Sood was to retire in 2024.

He had earlier served as superintendent of police of Bellary and Raichur districts, deputy commissioner of police (law and order) and additional commissioner of police (traffic) in Bengaluru City, and commissioner of police of Mysore City.

In Saturday’s meeting, Chowdhury had reportedly submitted a dissent note against Sood’s candidature. The Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha has said that Sood was not among the original panel of officers who were short-listed for the role, reported The Hindu.

Chowdhury had also alleged that he had not received the service records, personal details and integrity documents of the officers on the list, reported The Indian Express.

In March, Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivkumar had accused Sood of being biased towards the Bharatiya Janata Party, according to The Hindu.