The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the laws made by Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Maharashtra to allow animal sports Jallikattu, Kambala and bull-cart racing, reported Live Law.

Jallikattu or Eruthazhuvuthal, is a bull-taming sport popular in Tamil Nadu, played as part of celebration of the Pongal harvest festival. Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in Karnataka.

In 2017, the Tamil Nadu government of Tamil Nadu had legalised Jallikattu by passing the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Tamil Nadu Amendment) Act and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Conduct of Jallikattu) Rules of 2017. The laws were made to revoke a 2014 order of the Supreme Court banning the bull-taming sport.

On Thursday, a Constitution bench of the Supreme Court headed by Justice KM Joseph was hearing a batch of petitions seeking compliance of the 2014 order. The Animal Welfare Board of India and multiple animal rights groups, including People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA, were among the petitioners.

The Supreme Court held that the amendments to Jallikattu rules, introduced by Tamil Nadu in 2017, left “little room for cruelty to the animals”, reported The Hindu.

“It remedies the mischiefs which were in vogue before the legislation came into existence,” the judges said. “...The state law does not violate Articles 14 [equality of rights] and 21 [protection of life and personal liberty] of the Constitution.”

The petitioners had argued that animals too had the right to live with dignity.

The Supreme Court also observed that under Entry 17 to List II of the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution, state governments have the legislative power to make amendments as those made to the Jallikattu rules. The Seventh Schedule of the Constitution deals with the division of power between the Centre and states.

The court added that its verdict will be applicable to laws on Kambala in Karnataka and bull-cart racing in Maharashtra as well.