The Central Bureau of Investigation on Saturday filed a chargesheet against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in connection with three murders committed by a mob in Delhi’s Pul Bangash area during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, reported The Indian Express.

“The CBI had registered the case on November 22, 2005, on an incident wherein Gurdwara Pul Bangash at Azad Market, Bara Hindu Rao, Delhi, was set on fire by a mob and three persons namely Sardar Thakur Singh, Badal Singh and Gurcharan Singh were burnt to death on November 1, 1984, near Gurdwara Pul Bangash,” the spokesperson for the central agency said.

Large-scale riots had broken out in Delhi on October 31, 1984, following the assassination of Indira Gandhi, who was then the prime minister, by her Sikh bodyguards. Mobs, allegedly helped by some Congress leaders, had attacked Sikhs and torched their homes. Nearly 3,000 Sikhs were killed in Delhi alone.

On Friday, the spokesperson said that during the CBI investigation, it was found that on November 1, 1984, Tytler instigated and provoked the mob that burned the gurdwara and killed the three Sikh men, besides burning and looting shops in the area.

“The Justice Nanavati Commission of Inquiry was set up in 2000 by the government of India to inquire into the incidents of anti-Sikh riots of 1984 in Delhi,” he added. “After the consideration of the commission’s report, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued directions to the CBI to investigate the case against the then member of Parliament and others.”

The agency has booked Tytler on charges of rioting and murder under the Indian Penal Code, officials said, reported NDTV. The court will consider the charges on June 2, they added.

Last month, Tytler had appeared before the CBI to give his voice sample in connection with the case, reported ANI.