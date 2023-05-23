An inmate at Delhi’s Tihar jail died by suicide on Monday hours after he was convicted by a court in a robbery case, reported the Hindustan Times.

The man, 26-year-old Jawed, was found hanging in a bathroom in the jail.

“As per the security officials, Jawed hanged himself from a tap in the bathroom with the help of a cloth at 5 pm at the common toilet area of the enclosure for mulahiza inmates [first-time offenders],” Director General (Prisons), Sanjay Baniwal told the newspaper.

Earlier in the day, Jawed was convicted by an additional sessions judge in a 2016 robbery case registered at Delhi’s Malviya Nagar police station.

“He was reportedly crying after coming from the court,” an unidentified jail official told the Hindustan Times. “Later in the evening, he went to the bathroom, where he hanged himself with a very thick cord, made by twisting together several thinner clothes. Nobody could notice it as toilets and bathrooms are not covered under CCTV surveillance in Tihar.”

A judicial inquiry has been initiated into the incident, reported the Hindustan Times.

Monday’s development comes weeks after jailed gangster Sunil Mann alias Tillu Tajpuriya was allegedly killed by rival gang members inside Delhi’s Tihar Jail.

According to the police, a prisoner named Yogesh and other members of a rival gang attacked Tajpuriya with sharp-edged weapons in the high-security prison. A preliminary autopsy report showed that the gangster’s body had 92 wound marks. The incident was captured on a closed-circuit television camera.