A United Nations-recognised global alliance of human rights body has deferred the accreditation of India’s National Human Rights Commission for the second time in a row.

Political interference in appointments, involvement of the police in inquiry into cases of human rights violation, insufficient action to protect marginalised groups, lack of diversity in staff and lack of cooperation with the civil society are among the reasons cited by the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions for deferring the accreditation.

The National Human Rights Commission has held the “A” status – the top rung in the accreditation system – since the process was started in 1999.

In the latest review of the status in March, the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions put the National Human Rights Commission’s accreditation on hold. If the NHRC does not address the concerns raised by GANHRI within a year, India’s statutory human rights body could be downgraded to “B” rank.

The accreditation of the NHRC had been put on hold in 2016 as well. But after a year of deferment, its “A” status was eventually retained in November 2017, The Hindu reported.

Why is the accreditation important?

GANHRI represents 110 human rights bodies across the world. The accreditation status it gives is based on the United Nations’ Paris Principles, which was adopted in 1993.

The Paris Principles lists six criteria that human rights bodies must adhere to – mandate and competence, autonomy from government, independence guaranteed by a statute or Constitution, pluralism, adequate resources and adequate powers of investigation.

Human rights bodies that are fully compliant with these principles are given the “A” status. In case they are partially compliant, a “B” status is given. GANHRI reviews the accreditation every five years. Without the accreditation, the NHRC will not be eligible to represent India at the UN Human Rights Council, according to The Indian Express.

Why is the accreditation on hold?

In 2017, even as GANHRI granted accreditation to the NHRC after a year-long deferment, it had raised concerns about the functioning of India’s statutory human rights body, according to Article 14. Some of the grounds based on which the accreditation has been put on hold now are: