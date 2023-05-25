The Karnataka Police on Wednesday filed a case against Bharatiya Janata Party leader CN Ashwath Narayan for saying at an election rally that Congress leader Siddaramaiah should be “finished off” like 18th-century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan, PTI reported.

Ashwath Narayan, who was a minister in the Basavaraj Bommai government, had made the statement about Siddaramaiah, who is now the Karnataka chief minister, at a rally on February 15. The BJP leader had also said that Tipu Sultan had been killed by Vokkaliga chieftains Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda – a claim that has been disproved by historians as Tipu was killed by the British.

Ashwath Narayan has been booked under sections 506 (criminal intimidation) and 153 (giving provocation with intent to cause riot) of the Indian Penal Code, The Indian Express reported. Congress leaders have alleged that the police did not file a case when they lodged a complaint in February after Ashwath Narayan made the speech.

On Wednesday, a delegation of Congress leaders said that they would hold a protest against the Mysuru Police if they did not register a complaint, according to the newspaper.

In response to Ashwath Narayan’s speech, Siddaramaiah had claimed in a tweet that the BJP leader’s comments amounted to a threat to kill him. “Aswath Narayan, Why are you trying to instigate people? Get the gun yourself,” he had tweeted.

I am not surprised by @drashwathcn's call to kill me. How can we expect love & friendship from the leaders of the party that worships the murderer of Mahatma Gandhi? — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) February 16, 2023

Siddaramaiah took oath as the chief minister of Karnataka on May 20. The Congress had won the Assembly elections in the southern state on May 13 by securing 135 out of the 224 seats, while the BJP was reduced to 66 seats.