The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail to Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendar Jain till July 11 on medical grounds a day after he was hospitalised, PTI reported.

The former health minister of Delhi, who is lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail on corruption charges, has been admitted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital after he complained of breathing problems on Thursday. This was the second time in a week that Jain was taken to hospital. On Monday, he was brought to the Safdarjung Hospital for a spinal injury that he had sustained from a fall in the jail bathroom.

On Friday, the Supreme Court allowed Jain to undergo treatment at a hospital of his choice and asked him to submit medical records by July 10. It directed him not to leave Delhi and not to speak to the media while out on bail.

During the hearing, the Enforcement Directorate asked the Supreme Court to allow an independent medical team to examine Jain before considering interim bail, reported The Indian Express. However, the court did not accept the request.

On May 30, the Enforcement Directorate had arrested Jain on allegations of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

In April last year, the Enforcement Directorate had attached immovable property worth Rs 4.81 crore belonging to the four companies, Akinchan Developers Private Limited, Indo Metal Impex Private Limited, Paryas Infosolutions Private Limited, Manglayatan Projects Private Limited and JJ Ideal Estate Private Limited.

The central agency had told a trial court that these firms were only paper companies that did not earn any income and Jain was in “de facto control” of them.