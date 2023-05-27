Five police personnel in Rajasthan’s Udaipur district were suspended on Friday after a 25-year-old man died in their custody, PTI reported.

The station house officer of the Gogunda police station was among the personnel who were suspended.

Four more police personnel were sent to the reserve police line on account of their alleged negligence, Superintendent of Police Vikas Sharma said.

The man who died was identified as Surendra Singh Devra, a resident of the Devro Ko Kheri village, the Hindustan Times reported. He was said to have eloped with a woman, after which her family filed an abduction case against him.

A team of the Rajasthan police took him into custody from Gujarat and brought him to the Gogunda police station.

“He [Devra] was kept at the police station for questioning when he suddenly fainted and was immediately rushed to MB Hospital,” the superintendent of police said. “However, the doctors declared him dead, stating that he had suffered a cardiac arrest.”

Devra’s relatives then held a protest outside the police station, seeking compensation for his family.

Yogendra Singh Katar, the state president of the Shree Rajput Karni Sena, also took part in the protest. He demanded that a murder case be registered against those allegedly responsible for the 25-year-old’s death. He also sought compensation of Rs 50 lakh for Devra’s family and a government job for at least one member.

Vikas Sharma, the superintendent of police, said that a letter has been written to the state government seeking compensation and a government job for a member of Devra’s family.

“The matter is being taken seriously, and the investigation has been assigned to deputy SP Jitendra Singh of Jhadol,” he said. “Further actions will be taken based on the findings of the investigation,”