Twenty-four Karnataka Congress leaders took oath as ministers on Saturday at the Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru. With this, the state Cabinet reached its full strength of 34.

Those who were sworn in on Saturday were HK Patil, Krishna Byre Gowda, N Cheluvarayaswamy, K Venkatesh, HC Mahadevappa, Eshwar Khandre, KN Rajanna, Dinesh Gundu Rao, NS Boseraju, Sharanabasappa Darshanapur, Shivananda Patil, Thimmapur Ramappa Balappa, SS Mallikarjun, Shivaraj Tangadagi, Sharanaprakash Rudrappa Patil, Mankal Vaidya, Lakshmi Hebbalkar, Rahim Khan, D Sudhakar, Santosh S Lad, Byrathi Suresh, Madhu Bangarappa, MC Sudhakar, and B Nagendra.

Boseraju is currently neither a member of the legislative assembly nor the legislative council.

On May 20, Congress leader Siddaramaiah took oath as the chief minister and state Congress chief DK Shivakumar was sworn in as his deputy. Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot had also administered the oath of office to eight other MLAs – G Parameshwara, KH Muniyappa, KJ George, MB Patil, Satish Jarkiholi, Priyank Kharge, Ramalinga Reddy and BZ Zameer Ahmed.

The Congress had won the Assembly elections in the southern state on May 13 by securing 135 out of the 224 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party was reduced to 66 seats.