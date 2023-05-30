The challenges in Manipur have not disappeared and will take some time to settle, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan said on Tuesday, PTI reported.

The North Eastern state has witnessed ethnic clashes between Meiteis and Kukis since May 3 that have left at least 81 persons dead and displaced over 35,000.

At a press conference in Pune on Tuesday, Chauhan told reporters that the violence in Manipur has nothing to do with counter-insurgency. “It is a clash between two ethnicities and a situation of law and order,” he added. “We are helping the state government with the problem. Armed forces and Assam Rifles have done an excellent job and may have saved a large number of lives.”

The chief of defence staff said he is hopeful that the state government would be able to ensure peace with the help of security forces.

Violence had first broken out on May 3 after thousands participated in a protest march organised by the All Tribal Students’ Union of Manipur to oppose the demand of the majority Meitei community to be included in the Scheduled Tribe category.

The protestors included the Kukis, one of the larger tribal communities in Manipur. For months now, they have been at loggerheads with the state government, and, in particular, Chief Minister N Biren Singh, who the community claims harbours Meitei “majoritarian” sentiments.

Since May 3, large-scale violence has been reported in the state, including attacks on state legislators and ministers homes, making the situation more precarious.

On May 24, a mob had vandalised the home of state minister Govindas Konthoujam in the Ningthoukhong Bazaar area of Bishnupur. The same day a man succumbed to bullet injuries while he was being taken to a hospital in Bishnupur district.

Two days later, a mob, largely led by members of the Meitei community, had attacked the home of Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Education RK Ranjan Singh to express their anger against the violence that took place a day ago. The Union minister also belongs to the Meitei community.

Centre announces Rs 10 lakh as ex-gratia

The Centre on Tuesday said that a compensation of Rs 10 lakh will be paid to the families of those killed in the violence in Manipur, PTI reported.

One member of each family will also be given a job. The cost of the compensation will be borne equally by the Manipur and the Central governments.

The decision was taken at a meeting between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Singh on Monday night.

It was also decided that essential items such as petrol, liquefied petroleum gas, rice and other food products will be made available in large quantities in a bid to reduce prices, according to PTI.

Shah also met with the delegations of civil society organisations in Imphal on Tuesday, according to ANI.