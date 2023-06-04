Subrat Pathak, the Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj and 51 others have been booked for allegedly assaulting police personnel, PTI reported on Sunday.

Three sub-inspectors and four constable were injured after a mob attacked a police outpost demanding the release of five men held in a kidnapping case. Pathak and others have been named in a first information report based on a complaint filed by the incharge of Mandi Samiti police outpost, Hakim Singh, PTI reported.

In his complaint, Singh alleged that that on Friday night the police had taken five persons into custody after in coordination with the Unnao Police, who were in Kannauj to investigate a kidnapping case.

Soon after the five accused persons were taken into custody, a man reached the police outpost and demanded that they be released. About 15 minutes later, Pathak also reached the police outpost, according to Singh’s complaint. The BJP MP caught hold of Singh’s collar and when his colleagues tried to save him, a mob of more than 40 people attacked the policemen and tore their uniform, PTI reported.

Among other offences, Pathak and other accused persons have been charged with rioting, obstructing public servant from doing duty, forcibly attempting to release offender from police custody.

Samajwadi Party chief and the Leader of Opposition in Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav demanded that Pathak be arrested. In a tweet, Yadav wrote: “Policemen filed FIR against Kannauj’s BJP MP, Subrat Pathak…Public is asking when will he be arrested? Should the police save their lives by hiding behind the bulldozers to avoid these BJP men?”