Multimedia website MojoStory’s YouTube channel has been hacked and all of its content has been deleted, its founder and journalist Barkha Dutt said on Monday.

The profile photo and the name of the channel have also changed to Tesla, an American company.

MojoStory’s YouTube channel has 9,75,000 followers. | Credit: YouTube

Barkha Dutt, who is also the website’s editor, said that her team was assured of action by YouTube.

“I woke up to find Mojo Story channel content ALL DELETED by the hackers – four years of blood, toil, sweat, tears, 11 thousand videos, COVID work of 3 years, ALL GONE. I am heartbroken,” she wrote in a tweet, tagging YouTube Chief Executive Officer Neal Mohan.

After hours of urging @TeamYouTube to act & being assured action is being taken, I woke up to find @themojostory channel content ALL DELETED by the hackers- four years of blood, toil, sweat, tears, 11 thousand videos, COVID work of 3 years, ALL GONE. I am heartbroken @nealmohan — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) June 5, 2023

Dutt said that her team had repeatedly urged YouTube to freeze their channel in order to protect its content from the hackers.

“But we kept being told “process of investigation has to be followed – and now its gone,” she said. “I feel someone took a knife through my heart is all I can say. This could have been stopped.”

In 2021, Mojo Story was named the winners of the South Asian Digital Media Awards for its reportage for its coverage of the coronavirus pandemic in India.