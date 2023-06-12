The Navi Mumbai Police on Sunday filed a case against a 29-year-old man for allegedly using Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s portrait as his Whatsapp profile picture, The Times of India reported.

The police detained him briefly, but later released him after issuing a notice to him directing him to cooperate with the investigation. Authorities did not disclose the man’s name, but said that he is a Mumbai resident.

The case was filed based on a complaint by a Vishwa Hindu Parishad office-bearer.

The man was booked under Sections 298 (uttering words with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings) and 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, and residence) of the Indian Penal Code, Shashikant Chandekar, senior inspector at the Vashi police station, said.

The incident comes against the backdrop of protests in Maharashtra over social media posts related to Muslim rulers.

On June 9, a 14-year boy in the Ashti town of Beed district was booked for sharing an in which he had allegedly glorified Aurangzeb.

Prior to this, 41 people, including five minors, were taken into custody in Kolhapur after a protest over social media posts had turned violent. The posts shared images of 18th-century Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan and Aurangzeb along with audio messages, which Hindutva groups claimed were offensive to Hindu sentiments.

According to the police, around 80 vehicles were damaged and property worth over Rs 7 lakh was destroyed in the violence.

