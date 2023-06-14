Former Supreme Court judge Madan B Lokur on Tuesday said that the apex court should have monitored the Delhi Police investigation against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Live Law reported.

Singh, a Bharatiya Janata Party MP, is accused of sexually harassing seven female wrestlers, including a minor. After the intervention from the Supreme Court, the Delhi Police booked him on April 23 under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and for non-bailable offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act.

In first information reports filed against Singh, the complainants have alleged that he demanded sexual favours in exchange for professional help from at least two female wrestlers and harassed over half a dozen players. However, he has not been arrested so far.

While addressing a panel discussion on Tuesday about “Wrestlers’ Struggle: Accountability of Institutions”, Justice Lokur raised concerns about the fairness of the police investigation against Singh.

He stated that the Delhi Police’s refusal to take action against Singh forced the wrestlers to approach the Supreme Court and hit the street.

“Keeping in mind the delay in lodging an FIR, even though it was a case of aggravated sexual assault, and the threat perception, the Supreme Court ought to have monitored the investigation so that nothing goes wrong,” Justice Lokur said. “The Supreme Court has in the past monitored investigations, not with the view to see that the persons against whom the cases are filed are convicted, but to see that things don’t go wrong, especially in cases involving politically well-connected persons...”

The former Supreme Court judge added that this was a clear case of “re-victimisation” as the wrestlers continue to wait for justice since January, when they first started protesting against Singh, PTI reported.

His comments came days after two-time World Championship medallist Vinesh Phogat, who is among the top Indian wrestlers seeking justice, in an interview with Reuters criticised the pace of the police investigation against Singh.

“I have only felt a deep sense of humiliation since I mustered the courage to protest,” she told the news agency.

The 28-year-old wrestler also said that she has been hurt by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence on the issue. “The fact that no one was listening to us forced me and others to start a public protest as we wanted the nation to know how top athletes were being mistreated,” Phogat added.