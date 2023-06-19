Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam spokesperson Shivaji Krishnamoorthy was on Sunday arrested for making alleged derogatory remarks about Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Khushbu Sundar, reported The Hindu.

The DMK has also removed Krishnamoorthy from all party posts, reported PTI.

“Shivaji Krishnamurthy is being dismissed from all party posts, including the primary membership, for violating party discipline and bringing disrepute to it,” the party said in a statement.

He was booked under Sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 294 (B) (sings, recites or utters any obscene song), 504 (intentionally insults with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 515 (1B) (with intent to cause fear or alarm to the public)and 505(2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) of the Indian Penal Code.

The development came after Sundar on Sunday shared a video of Krishnamoorthy on Twitter in which he can be heard making the purported derogatory remarks. She accused the DMK of “nurturing” persons who “demean” women.

The crass comments of this habitual offender shows the political culture prevalent in DMK. There are many like him in that rut. Abusing women, passing lewd cheap comments about them goes unchecked and is probably rewarded with more opportunities. CM @mkstalin avl, will you accept…

“The crass comments of this habitual offender show the political culture prevalent in DMK, ” Sundar tweeted. “There are many like him in that rut. Abusing women, passing lewd cheap comments about them go unchecked and are probably rewarded with more opportunities. Chief Minister MK Stalin, will you accept such statements about women from your family?”

Subsequently, K Annamalai, the chief of BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit, also shared a video in which Krishnamurthy purportedly made some remarks about Ravi in light of the portfolio reallocation in the state Cabinet following minister V Senthil Balaji’s arrest.

Level of public discourse in Tamil Nadu by DMK men. Thiru @mkstalin, how low will your partymen stoop?



Your popular propaganda & your actions are not in tandem.



The comments made on the Hon Governor of TN & BJP leader Tmt @khushsundar are highly condemnable, and we demand…

“The comments made on the governor of TN & BJP leader Khushbu Sundar are highly condemnable, and we demand immediate action on this repeat offender,” he said.

Krishnamurthy was earlier suspended by the party in January after he had made controversial statements about the governor, according to PTI. His suspension was, however, revoked after he had issued an apology.