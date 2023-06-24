The Canada Border Services Agency on Friday arrested the Indian immigration agent allegedly involved in a fake Canadian college admission letters scam, reported the Toronto Star.

Brijesh Mishra used to run Jalandhar-based Education Migration Services which came under the scanner as 700 Indian students from Canada face deportation for using fake offer letters to the educational institutions to obtain study permits in the country.

The Canadian border agency arrested Mishra when he was trying to enter Canada and was found to be inadmissible by border agents. He was charged for his alleged role in issuing fraudulent letters of acceptance to Canadian colleges to Indian students.

The Canada Border Services Agency has charged Mishra with offering immigration advice without a licence, and with counselling a person to directly or indirectly misrepresent or withhold information from authorities, reported the Toronto Star.

“Our officers worked diligently to investigate these offences and we will continue to do our best to ensure those who break our laws are held accountable,” said Nina Patel, regional director general responsible for the border agency, reported the newspaper.

The development comes as hundreds of Indian students are demanding Canadian authorities to not deport them since they were unaware of the doctored offer letters. The students had gone to Canada in 2018-’19 on a study visa. After completing their studies, they received work permits in the country. However, their admission offer letters were found to be fake after they applied for permanent residency in the North American country.

The students had applied for study visas through Mishra’s education consultancy firm.

On June 10, Canadian authorities had stayed the deportation of some Indians who have been accused of submitting fake university admission letters.

