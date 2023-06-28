The Election Commission on Tuesday announced polls for ten Rajya Sabha seats in three states on July 24.

The seats in the Upper House of the Parliament are slated to fall vacant as elected members are due to complete their six-year terms.

Among those who will complete their tenure are External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Jugalsinh Lokhandwala and Dinesh Chandra Anavadiya from Gujarat, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vinay D Tendulkar from Goa and Derek O’Brien, Dola Sen, Sushmita Dev, Shanta Chhetri and Sukhendu Sekhar Ray and Pradip Bhattacharya from West Bengal.

The Election Commission said that the last date of filing nominations for the vacant seats is July 13.

The vote will be counted at 5 pm on July 24, one hour after the polling process concludes.