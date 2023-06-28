Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad sustained minor bullet injuries after his convoy was shot at by unidentified men in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur on Wednesday, ANI reported.

Azad was travelling to Saharanpur from Delhi when two bullets were fired at his vehicle, NDTV reported. The first bullet entered the seat of the vehicle, grazing the politician’s waist as it passed through the door, while the second bullet hit the back door.

“The convoy of Chandrashekhar Azad was fired at by a few car-borne armed men,” Senior Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada told ANI. “A bullet brushed past him. He is alright and has been taken to CHC [Community Health Center] for medical treatment. Police is investigating the matter.”

The vehicle used by the attackers had a Haryana registration number, PTI reported, citing the police.

Bhim Army leader and Aazad Samaj Party - Kanshi Ram chief, Chandra Shekhar Aazad taken to a hospital in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh after his convoy was attacked by a few armed men and a bullet brushed past him. Details awaited. https://t.co/TDVzdFGUDa pic.twitter.com/URJCGGAOiU — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2023

Five persons, including Azad’s younger brother, were inside the car when they were attacked, the politician told ANI.

“The deadly attack on Bhim Army Chief and National President Bhai Chandrasekhar Azad in Deoband of Saharanpur is a cowardly act of stopping the Bahujan Mission Movement,” the party said in a statement.

The outfit demanded that the accused be arrested and strict action be taken to ensure security of Azad.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav raised concerns about the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh under the Bharatiya Janata Party government.

“The murderous attack on Chandrashekhar Azad, national president of Azad Samaj Party in Deoband, Saharanpur, by criminals protected by power is highly condemnable and cowardly act,” he said on Twitter. “When people’s representatives are not safe under the BJP rule, then what will happen to the general public? Jungle Raj in UP.”

Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav said that the morale of criminals in the state is so high that they “have started breaking all their limits”.