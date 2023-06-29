PhonePe asks Madhya Pradesh Congress to remove posters with its logo targeting CM
The digital payments company said that any unauthorised use of its intellectual property would invite legal action.
Days after posters targeting Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan were seen in several cities, digital payments company PhonePe objected to the Congress’ “unauthorised usage” of its brand logo.
The posters with the PhonePe logo read: “50% laao, PhonePe kaam karao [pay 50% commission and get your work done on the phone]”.
This was after posters targeting Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee chief Kamal Nath surfaced in Bhopal. The posters, which described the Congress leader as “corruption Nath”, had quick response, or QR, codes and claimed that he was “wanted” in several corruption cases.
Commenting on the posters targeting the chief minister, PhonePe said that it is not associated with any political campaign or party. It urged the Congress to remove the posters and banners featuring its brand logo and colour.
“PhonePe objects to the unauthorized usage of its brand logo, by any third party, be it political or non-political,” it said on Twitter. “The PhonePe logo is a registered trademark of our company and any unauthorized use of PhonePe’s intellectual property rights will invite legal action.”
Meanwhile, the Gwalior city police have filed a case against unknown persons after a Bharatiya Janata Party worker registered a complaint saying that his party was being defamed, ANI reported.