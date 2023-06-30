Three persons were killed in a gunfight with armed forces in Manipur’s Kangkopi on Thursday. Two of the deceased were identified as members of the Meitei community.

The incident took place in the Kuki-majority Haraothel village after it was attacked by a mob.

Kangpokpi Superintendent of Police Manoj Prabhakar M told Scroll that the gunfight started at 5.30 am and continued till 5 pm.

The Army said that troops deployed in the area were immediately mobilised to prevent escalation of the situation but they were attacked by the mob on the way.

“While en route to the site, own columns drew effective fire from armed rioters,” the Army said. “Own troops responded in a calibrated manner to prevent any collateral damage. Swift action by troops resulted in cessation of firing.”

𝗙𝗶𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗯𝘆 𝗔𝗿𝗺𝗲𝗱 𝗥𝗶𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗧𝗼𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱𝘀 𝗛𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗼𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗹 𝗩𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗮𝗴𝗲/ 𝗞𝗣𝗜 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝘁𝘁



Unprovoked firing by Armed Rioters towards Village Haraothel commenced at 5.30 AM. Own troops deployed in the area immediately mobilised to prevent escalation of… pic.twitter.com/Vc2p3rX7OC — SpearCorps.IndianArmy (@Spearcorps) June 29, 2023

Manipur has witnessed ethnic clashes between Meiteis and Kukis since May 3 that have left more than 100 persons dead, over 300 injured and thousands displaced. The violence broke out after thousands of people participated in a protest march to oppose the demand of the majority Meiteis to be included in the Scheduled Tribes category.

The latest killings come after a 16-day lull in violence in the state. While there have been sporadic incidents of arson and vandalism, no deaths were reported since June 13.

Thursday’s incident in Kangkopi heightened tensions in Imphal as members of the Metei community protested against the killings, reported PTI.

They also brought the body of one of the deceased to the Khwairamband “women’s market” in the city.

Tyres set on fire by miscreants amid fresh violence in Imphal on June 29. Credit: PTI

A protest march, largely led by women, was taken out towards the residence of Chief Minister N Biren Singh. But it was later stopped by the police.

The situation turned violent after the police attempted to retrieve the body of the deceased from the protestors, according to The Indian Express.

The police said they had to fire teargas and resort to baton-charge to disperse the mob. The body of the man was subsequently recovered by the police at night.

Rahul Gandhi to visit Moirang

Amid the tensions, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will on Friday travel to Moirang to visit relief camps, PTI reported.

Gandhi is on a two-day visit to the violence-hit state. He is also scheduled to meet members of the civil society in Imphal later in the day.

On Thursday, Gandhi’s convoy had been stopped by the Manipur Police near Bishnupur district while he was on his way to Churachandpur district from Imphal. The Congress leader had to take a helicopter to reach Churachandpur later.

A police officer had told PTI that the covoy was stopped as part of a “precautionary measure” in fear of violence.

Gandhi’s visit to the state comes after the Opposition criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for visiting the state or commenting on the situation there.

However, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that the situation in Manipur demands bridging differences through compassion and not a visit by a political leader to exacerbate the fault lines.

“He [Gandhi] is visiting Manipur just for a day,” Sarma said, according to PTI. “It is nothing but media hype. Had there been positive results from the visit, it would have been a different matter, but there will be no outcome from such a visit.”