The Gujarat High Court on Saturday denied regular bail to activist Teesta Setalvad in a case of alleged forgery and fabrication of evidence related to the 2002 Gujarat riots, Live Law reported. The activist, who was out on interim bail, has been ordered to surrender immediately.

Senior Advocate Mihir Thakore, representing Setalvad, had urged the court to stay the verdict for 30 days. But the request was denied, according to The Indian Express.

Setalvad, along with former state Director General of Police RB Sreekumar and former Indian Police Service officer Sanjiv Bhatt, has been accused of fabricating the evidence with the objective to destabilise the state government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat at the time.

Setalvad and Sreekumar were arrested on June 26. Their bail pleas were rejected by the sessions court on July 30, after which they approached the high court.

Setalvad later moved to the Supreme Court after objecting to a long gap between the hearings in the high court. She was granted interim bail on September 2. On November 25, Sreekumar also secured interim bail for two months from the Gujarat High Court.

At the last hearing in the case on June 15, the Gujarat government opposed Setalvad’s plea saying that her potential to tamper with evidence was the “most important feature weighing against her”, according to The Indian Express.

Public Prosecutor Mitesh Amin had submitted before the court that Setalvad was a “tool in the hands of certain politicians of certain political party” – a reference to Congress leader Ahmed Patel, who died in 2020.

The Gujarat government claims that Setalvad was paid Rs 30 lakh by Patel to unseat the Modi government in 2002, according to the newspaper.

Arrests of Setalvad and Sreekumar

On June 24, the Supreme Court dismissed Zakia Jafri and Setalvad’s plea challenging Modi’s exoneration in the violence. Zakia Jafri is the wife of former Congress MP Ehsan Jafri, was hacked to death when a mob went on a rampage in Gulberg Society in Ahmedabad on February 28, 2002, setting fire to homes.

While dismissing the petition, the Supreme Court had noted that certain people had filed the petition “to keep the pot boiling for ulterior design”. It said that these people must be “in the dock and proceeded with in accordance with law”.

A day after the judgement, Setalvad and Sreekumar were booked by the Gujarat Police’s Anti-Terrorism Squad. The first information report filed against them quoted heavily from the Supreme Court judgement.

Just before she was arrested, Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused Setalvad of feeding baseless information to the police about the riots to tarnish Modi’s image.