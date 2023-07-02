Pakistan should not provoke India as it is now capable of entering the neighbouring country’s territory and carrying out killings, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader made the remarks at a rally in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district. Assembly polls will take place in the state by the end of this year.

“I want to tell my neighbour that do not try to mess with India and do not try to provoke us,” Singh said, according to PTI. “We will not only kill from this side, if required we can enter and kill on that side (across the border) too. Now India has changed.”

The minister cited the 2016 surgical strikes carried out by the Indian Army in Pakistan after the Uri terror attack.

“Some terrorists from Pakistan intruded into India and killed many of our jawans,” Singh said. “I was home minister then. Prime Minister held a meeting in Delhi and made a decision within ten minutes. Our army jawans successfully neutralized terrorists on Pakistan’s land.”

VIDEO | "I want to tell our neighbour, if anyone tries to cast evil eye on us, a befitting reply will be given," said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Kanker, Chhattisgarh earlier today. pic.twitter.com/UrWvAeHsYe — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 1, 2023

On Saturday, the minister also blamed the Congress government in the state for not cooperating with the Centre to help end left-wing extremism.

“Left wing extremism has remained only in 10 to 12 districts in India and some of these districts are in Chhattisgarh,” he said. “The Chhattisgarh government is not cooperating with us. Had they cooperated, we would have ended the influence of left-wing extremism from the whole of India.”

The defence minister also alleged that incidents of religious conversion were on the rise in Chhattisgarh, particularly in Adivasi areas of the Bastar region. He urged the Congress government to take measures to stop the alleged forced religious conversions, adding that the Centre will extend support to the state in the matter if necessary.