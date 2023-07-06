The Madras High Court on Thursday annulled the 2019 Lok Sabha win of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP OP Ravindhranath Kumar from Tamil Nadu’s Theni constituency, The Indian Express reported.

The court, however, kept its verdict in abeyance for a month to enable Kumar to file an appeal in the Supreme Court.

Kumar, the son of former Tamil Nadu chief minister O Paneerselvam, was the lone MP of the AIADMK and National Democratic Alliance to win the Lok Sabha polls.

A single bench of Justice SS Sundar passed the order on a petition filed by a voter, P Milany, who had challenged Kumar’s election on the grounds that he concealed his income sources in his election affidavit and bribed voters, reported The Hindu.

The petitioner alleged that the MP misused the government machinery and indulged in corrupt practices to secure victory. In 2019, O Paneerselvam was the deputy chief minister of the state.

Further, Milany said that Kumar’s election affidavit only mentioned agriculture and business as his business sources, and not the salary that he received as the director of a private company.

The petitioner also cited a video that purportedly showed voters being bribed during the election campaign. He also urged the court to take note of a first information report filed based on the complaint of another person.