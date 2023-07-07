The Enforcement Directorate on Friday attached assets worth Rs 52.24 crore belonging to Manish Sisodia and others in connection with alleged irregularities in the national capital’s now-scrapped liquor policy.

The central agency said that assets worth Rs. 128.78 crore have been attached in the case so far.

ED has provisionally attached movable and immovable assets worth Rs. 52.24 Crore belonging to Manish Sisodia, Amandeep Singh Dhall, Rajesh Joshi, Gautam Malhotra and others in the case of Delhi Liquor Scam. Total attachment in the case is now Rs. 128.78 Crore. — ED (@dir_ed) July 7, 2023

The former Delhi deputy chief minister was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation on February 26 and is in judicial custody. The Enforcement Directorate is investigating the money-laundering aspect of the case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate have alleged that the excise policy was modified to ensure a 12% profit margin for wholesalers and a nearly 185% profit margin for retailers.

The Enforcement Directorate also claims that members of a so-called “South Group” had paid at least Rs 100 crore in kickbacks to leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party through businessman Vijay Nair.

In return the “South Group secured uninhibited access, attained stakes in established wholesale businesses and multiple retail zones [over and above what was allowed in the policy]”, the Enforcement Directorate alleged.

Sisodia has been denied bail by the Delhi High Court in the cases filed by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate, following which he approached the Supreme Court on Thursday.