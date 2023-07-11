The managing director and the chief executive officer of a technology company in Bengaluru were killed by a former employee on Tuesday, NDTV reported.

Phanindra Subramanya and Vinu Kumar of Aeronics Internet Company were attacked in their office in the Amrutahalli area with a sword. They both died while being taken to a hospital.

Deputy Commissioner of Police North East Bengaluru Lakshmi Prasad said that the accused has been identified as Felix and is on the run, according to The Times of India.

Bengaluru, Karnataka | The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Vinu Kumar and MD Phanindra Subramanya of Aeronics Internet Company were killed by a former employee. The accused barged into their office and attacked them with a sword. Both died on the way to the hospital. The attacker,… pic.twitter.com/qWiki9mi2c — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2023

More details are awaited.