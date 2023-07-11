Tech company’s CEO, managing director killed by former employee in Bengaluru
They were attacked in their office with a sword.
The managing director and the chief executive officer of a technology company in Bengaluru were killed by a former employee on Tuesday, NDTV reported.
Phanindra Subramanya and Vinu Kumar of Aeronics Internet Company were attacked in their office in the Amrutahalli area with a sword. They both died while being taken to a hospital.
Deputy Commissioner of Police North East Bengaluru Lakshmi Prasad said that the accused has been identified as Felix and is on the run, according to The Times of India.
More details are awaited.