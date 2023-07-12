At least 31 persons died in Himachal Pradesh in rain-related incidents in the past three days, the police said on Tuesday as the state began counting losses due to floods and landslides, reported The Indian Express.

Many parts of Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Delhi have received heavy rainfall since July 8. The India Meteorological Department has said that the weather conditions were caused by the interaction of a western disturbance and monsoon winds.

#WATCH | Manali: Flash floods in Himachal Pradesh witnessed following incessant rainfall in the state, causing landslides & bridge collapse. pic.twitter.com/F8kfJjz1CD — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2023

On Tuesday, Director General of Police Satwant Atwal said that 800 tourists are stranded in the districts of Lahaul and Spiti and Mandi. She added that an attempt by an Indian Air Force helicopter to evacuate them failed due to bad weather.

About 1,300 roads have been closed due to landslides and flash floods and 40 major bridges damaged, reported The Indian Express. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that in Sainj area of Kullu district, about 30 houses and 40 shops were washed away. The chief minister also conducted an aerial survey to take stock of the situation in Pulga, Kasol, Manikaran and Kheer Ganga.

Sukhu said that the rains have caused extensive damage. “There is not even a single panchayat in the state where roads and water supply schemes have not been damaged,” he added.

Officials told the newspaper that the Shimla-Kalka highway has been opened for one-way traffic. The highway had been blocked due to a landslide near Jabli in the Solan district. The officials, however, added that several vehicles are stranded on each side of the road.

#WATCH | Aftermath of the flood that ravaged Manali in Himachal Pradesh due to incessant heavy rainfall in the region. pic.twitter.com/z7dDd5qVSB — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2023

Meanwhile, several areas in Kullu and Mandi are without electricity as 2,577 transformers have been disrupted. Water supply has also been hit in many areas and mobile connectivity has been disrupted. All government schools have been closed till July 15.

The town of Manali and surrounding areas were cut off for almost a day as roads were blocked due to landslides.

However, the state received almost no rain on Tuesday, allowing authorities to intensify the restoration of damaged infrastructure.