Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday once again made a pitch for making India a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, saying that the global body is not in tune with a changed world order, according to French newspaper Les Echos.

Since it was formed in 1945, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and United States have been permanent members of the Security Council. The UN General Assembly elects temporary ten members of the council for a period of two years.

China has repeatedly used its veto power, available to the permanent members, opposed India’s application for permanent membership.

On Thursday, Modi said that India’s success will show that it is possible for harmony to exist amidst diversity. “At the same time, there is a natural expectation of adjustments in the international system and institutions to give the rightful place to the world’s largest democracy,” Modi told the newspaper.

He added that the world has transformed over the nearly eight decades since the United Nations was formed and the body requires a change if it wants to continue to claim to be a global representative.

“The UN Security Council, in particular, epitomises this dissonance,” Modi told Les Echos. “How can we talk of it as a primary organ of a global body, when entire continents of Africa and Latin America are ignored ? How can it claim to speak for the world when its most populous country, and its largest democracy, is not a permanent member?”

The prime minister added that “skewed membership” of the Security Council leads to “opaque decision making processes, which adds to its helplessness in ad-dressing the challenges of today.”

He also appreciated France’s support to India for a permanent UNSC membership. In December, both France and the United Kingdom had supported India’s candidacy for the Security Council.

Modi is on a two-day visit to France from July 13 to 14. He will be the guest of honour at the Bastille Day celebrations on Friday.