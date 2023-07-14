Three labourers from Bihar shot at by suspected militants in Shopian
The assailants fled from the spot after attacking the workers.
Three migrant labourers from Bihar were shot at by suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Thursday.
The injured persons were identified as Anmol Kumar, Pintu Kumar Thakur and Heralal Yadav. All of them are residents of Bihar’s Supaul district, the Kashmir Police said in a tweet. They were shifted to the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh hospital in Srinagar, reported The Hindu.
The assailants fled from the spot after attacking the labourers on Thursday evening. The police have launched a search operation in Gagran in Shopian.
Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah called the attack unfortunate.
“I unreservedly condemn this attack and send my best wishes to the injured,” Abdullah said in a tweet. “I hope they make a complete and speedy recovery.”
The attack comes more than a month after a civilian was shot dead by suspected militants in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. On February 26, a Kashmiri Pandit, Sanjay Sharma, was shot dead by suspected militants in Pulwama district. Two days later, the police claimed to have killed one of the suspected militants involved in the attack.