A Bharatiya Janata Party leader’s son is among the four persons accused of gangraping a woman and sexually assaulting her minor sister in Madhya Pradesh’s Datia district, NDTV reported.

The woman and her sister were abducted while returning from school and were taken to a house on Friday afternoon, reported the The Times of India, citing the police.

Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma said the woman attempted to kill herself after the two sisters returned home. She was rescued by her family and admitted to a hospital in Jhansi district of neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.

The woman’s minor sister lodged a complaint accusing four persons. The accused were booked under Section 376D (gangrape), 354 (assault or criminal force with intent to outrage a woman’s modesty), and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, according to PTI.

On Sunday, Unav police station in-charge Yadvendra Singh Gurjar said that one of the accused, an adult, has been arrested, while two minors, including the BJP leader’s son, have been detained. One accused person is on the large.

“A reward of Rs 10,000 has been announced on the absconding accused,” the police officer said, according to PTI.

BJP District President Surendra Budholia said the incident was unfortunate and that the police were yet to record the woman’s statement.

“If the woman takes the name of the BJP office-bearer’s son in her statement to the police, then the party will serve a notice to him,” Budholia said, according to PTI. “The party will then take further action.”