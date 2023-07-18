Four suspected militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Tuesday.

The Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police had launched a joint operation on Monday evening. The operation took place near Sindarah and Maidana villages of Surankote area of Poonch. The security forces have also recovered four AK 47 rifles, two pistols. The search operation is still underway, according to the Army.

The Army added that the operation has averted “major terrorist initiated incidents” in Rajouri and Poonch area.

Operation Trinetra II.

In a major Cordon and Search Operation, acting on specific intelligence four terrorists were eliminated in a Joint Operation by #IndianArmy & @JKP near Sindarah and Maidana villages in tehsil #Surankote of #Poonch district. Along with the terrorists four… pic.twitter.com/OFtSNmdDVs — White Knight Corps (@Whiteknight_IA) July 18, 2023

On Monday, the Army had killed two other suspected infiltrators in a gunfight in Poonch. The Army had also recovered arms and ammunition from one of the militants it killed.