A pilot and her husband were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly employing a 10-year-old girl as a domestic worker and thrashing her in Delhi’s Dwarka area, reported ANI.

Poornima Bagchi and her husband Kaushik Bagchi, also an airline staff, were beaten up by the girl’s relatives and residents of the area after the matter came to light.

In a video shared on social media, the pilot can be seen apologising as she is pulled by her hair and hit by several women. Her husband, who tried to protect her from the agitated mob, was assaulted separately by a group of men. The crowd dispersed after an elderly man intervened.

The police said that the couple have been booked under Sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code as well as provisions of the Child Labour Act and the Juvenile Justice Act, PTI reported.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said that the girl was employed as a domestic worker for the last two months.

“Today, a relative of the girl spotted injury marks on her arms and informed the police,” he added.

The officer said that the girl has been medically examined and taken to a counsellor. She has injuries on her eyes and burn marks on her body, according to the police.

“No allegations of sexual harassment have been made in the complaint against the couple,” he added. “The victim was employed through one of her relatives, who also works in a nearby house.”

The police said that action will be taken against those who attacked the couple.