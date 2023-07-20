Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that an incident in Manipur of two Kuki women being assaulted and paraded naked by a mob has shamed the entire country and urged the chief ministers of all states to ensure that such crimes do not occur.

He made the statement a day after a video of the incident was shared widely on social media. The assault took place near the B Phainom village in the Kangpokpi village on May 4, a day after clashes first erupted between the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur. One of the women in the video was “brutally gang-raped”, according to a police complaint.

Modi, in an address at the start of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, on Wednesday said that his heart was filled with pain and anger. This was the first time that he spoke about the violence that broke out between the Meiteis and Kukis in the North Eastern state on May 3.

PM Narendra Modi says, "My heart is filled with pain and anger. The incident from Manipur that has come before us is shameful for any civilised society. I urge all the CMs to further strengthen law & order in their states - especially for the security of women and take the…

“The incident from Manipur that has comes to light is shameful for any decent society,” he said. “It is a separate matter as to who the culprits are, and how many they are. But this is a matter of disgrace for the entire country, and 140 crore citizens are being put to shame.”

The prime minister: “I urge all chief ministers to further strengthen law and order in their states, especially for the protection of our mothers and sisters.”

On Wednesday, Opposition leaders had reacted sharply to the video of the assault, and questioned Modi’s silence on the violence in Manipur.