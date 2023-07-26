Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday filed a no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government, ANI reported. Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary had said on Tuesday that the decision to move the motion was taken to force prime minister to speak about the ethnic clashes in Manipur.

Besides Gogoi, Bharat Rashtra Samithi MP Nama Nageswara Rao has also filed a no-confidence motion.

Proceedings in Parliament have been disrupted repeatedly since the Monsoon Session began on July 20. Opposition parties have been demanding that Modi should give a statement in Parliament about the violence in the northeastern state. The government has maintained that it was ready to hold a discussion, but violence in other states should be taken up as well. The prime minister has also refused to relent to the demand of his statement.

#WATCH | Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says, "We are moving the No Confidence Motion (against the Government)..." pic.twitter.com/1sIB7bHQig — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2023

Manipur has been wrecked with clashes between the Kukis and the Meiteis since May 3, killing over 160 people and displacing more than 60,000. The Opposition’s attack against the Centre and the Bharatiya Janata Party government in Manipur was bolstered after a video showing two Kuki women being paraded naked was widely shared on social media last week.

The move to bring a no-confidence motion was finalised after leaders of 26 parties of the newly-formed INDIA coalition met at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s chamber on Tuesday. Kharge is also the leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha.

The no-confidence motion is bound to be defeated as the BJP and its allies have a clear majority in the Lok Sabha. But the Opposition believes that the motion can be used as a tool to make the government accountable on the floor of Parliament.

“He [Modi] has been declining our hard-pressed demand,” Chowdhury, leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, told ANI. “The allegations against the government should be answered by the prime minister himself.”

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah wrote to Kharge and Chowdhury on Tuesday, saying the government was ready for an elaborate discussion on Manipur and sought to break the logjam in Parliament.

Today, I wrote to the opposition leaders of both houses, Shri @adhirrcinc Ji of Lok Sabha, and Shri @kharge Ji of Rajya Sabha, appealing to them for their invaluable cooperation in the discussion of the Manipur issue.



The government is ready to discuss the issue of Manipur and… pic.twitter.com/IpGGtYSNwT — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 25, 2023

The people of Manipur, he added, want MPs of all political parties to give them confidence that the legislators are united and committed to ensure peace in Manipur.

“The government is not afraid of anything,” the home minister wrote. “Those who want to debate the Manipur issue can debate. We have nothing to hide.”

But the Opposition has said that Modi was rattled as he compared the INDIA coalition to the British East India Company and terrorist group Indian Mujahideen.

Trinamool Congress leader in the Rajya Sabha Derek O’Brien challenged Modi to speak about Manipur in Parliament. “They [BJP and Modi] are in a reactive mode and have no good response,” he added. “That is why he is coming up with the crazy explanations, the name is strong INDIA. For the first time since 2014, they have no answer.”