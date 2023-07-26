The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday stayed the scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises till tomorrow, reported Live Law.

The survey was ordered by a Varanasi court on a petition by a group of Hindu litigants seeking the right to hold prayers inside the mosque compound. However, the Supreme Court on Monday stayed the order and directed the Archeological Survey of India to maintain status quo till 5 pm on Wednesday.

Following this, the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, the caretaker of the mosque, moved the High Court against the Varanasi court order.

Early during Wednesday’s hearing, the Chief Justice Pritinker Diwaker of the Allahabad High Court said that neither the Varanasi court’s order nor the application filed by the Hindu litigants mentions how the excavation was to be carried out, according to Live Law.

Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu litigants, said that he was making a statement on record that no damage will be caused to the structure and that no work would be carried out in the area sealed as per the Supreme Court’s order.

Senior counsel SFA Naqvi, representing the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, said that as per the Hindu litigants’ application, excavation was proposed to be done under three domes.

The court will now continue its hearing on the matter at 3.30 pm on Thursday.