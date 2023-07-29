The Assam Police should chalk out a standard operating procedure to investigate cases of “love jihad”, the state’s Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said at an event on Friday.

“Love jihad” is a debunked Hindutva idea that Muslim men lure Hindu women into romantic relationships in order to convert them to Islam. The Union home ministry has told parliament that “love Jihad” is not defined under Indian laws.

However, several BJP-ruled states have used the pejorative idea as a plank to formulate laws against religious conversion. Hindutva groups across several states resort to mob violence and hate speech against Muslims in the name of opposing “love jihad”.

On Friday, Sarma claimed that the major reason behind forceful religious conversions was “love jihad”. The chief minister was addressing a conference in Bongaigaon attended by superintendents of police from across the state.

He said that the step would be in consonance with the government’s drive against child marriage and the bid to outlaw polygamy.

Earlier this month, Sarma had said that Assam will introduce a bill to ban polygamy – the practice to have more than one wife – is allowed in the Muslim personal laws. Meanwhile, the crackdown against child marriage has been underway since February even as the Gauhati High Court observed that it had been causing havoc in the state.

On Friday, Sarma said that another operation against child marriage will be launched in September.

