The toll in rain-related incidents in Telangana rose to 16 after eight more persons died on Friday, PTI reported.

The eight persons were among a group of 12 people who were swept away in flood water when they were moving towards a safer place in the Mulugu district.

The police said that while four persons had managed to save themselves, the bodies of the remaining eight were found on Friday, according to PTI.

Telangana has been receiving heavy rainfall since July 24, resulting in the inundation of low-lying areas and water bodies overflowing.

A “red alert” was issued in eight districts of the state by the India Meteorological Department from July 25 to July 27. These included Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Janagaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagari and Hyderabad. The warning was reduced to an “orange alert” on Friday, according to The Indian Express.

A red alert signals extremely heavy rainfall and urges authorities to take action, while an orange alert is for heavy to very heavy rain and asks authorities to remain alert.

On Friday, Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod said the government has announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the families of those killed in rain-related incidents, reported the Hindustan Times.

Moranchapalle Village in Jayashankar Bhupalapally district of Telangana submerged in water. Villagers are waiting for help. Horrible situation across Bhupalapally district !!#TelanganaRains #Telangana pic.twitter.com/jo7SkWz6PQ — Rakesh𝕏 (@Rakesh04BJP) July 27, 2023

Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari said that 10,696 people from 108 villages in the state have been shifted to safer locations.

“Steps are being taken to send NDRF [National Disaster Response Force] and other support teams as per the requests received from the collectors of various districts,” Kumari said, according to the Hindustan Times. “Four more helicopters and 10 NDRF teams had been pressed into service and some more NDRF teams were expected soon.”