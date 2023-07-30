Indian-origin engineer Hirsh Vardhan Singh has announced that he will seek nomination from the Republican party for next year’s election to choose the president of the United States.

Singh is the third Republican politician of Indian origin after Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy to enter the race for the president’s post.

Singh, in a video message shared on Twitter, described himself as a “lifelong Republican and an America-first Constitution carrying and pro-life conservative”.

The 38-year-old said that the United States faces big threats from corruption of both technology and pharmaceutical companies, “which have relentlessly attacked” citizens’ freedoms. He accused pharmaceutical companies of making massive profits by working with the government to “compel everyone to take their experimental vaccines”.

Singh also called himself the “only pureblood candidate” because he “never gave in to the Covid vaccinations”. Singh said that he also led protests against compulsory vaccinations.

He described former President Donald Trump as “undoubtedly the greatest president” of his lifetime, but said that the country “needs more”. He said that he has the energy and technical know-how to lead the United States into the future.

Singh added: “Even New Jersey’s Democrat Senate president labelled me as ‘Trump on steroids’”.

In 2017 and 2021, Singh ran in the Republican primaries for governor of New Jersey. He ran for a House seat, in 2018 and for Senate in 2020 but was unsuccessful in winning the party nomination.