Two home guards were killed and at least 15 others, including several policemen, were injured on Monday after violence erupted as a mob in Haryana’s Nuh district tried to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession, reported PTI.

The home guards identified as Neeraj and Gursevak, were attached to the Kherki Daula police station in Gurugram, the police said, reported The Indian Express.

As violence spread in districts neighbouring Nuh, a Muslim man was killed and a mob burnt down a mosque in Gurugram’s Sector 57 area. A member of the mosque committee identified the victim Saad as the imam.

On Monday, Hindu devotees taking part in the Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra, clashed with Muslims after they were stopped near the Khedla Mod area in Nuh. Stones were thrown at the procession and members of the Muslim community burnt several vehicles, a senior police official told Scroll.

Several men, women and children had taken shelter at a temple in Nuh, reported PTI. About 2,500 of them have been evacuated, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said.

The procession which allegedly came under attack had been flagged off from Gurugram’s Civil Lines by Bharatiya Janata Party District President Gargi Kakkar. A police contingent was deployed with the procession.

By Monday evening, violence had spread to Sohna Chowk area in Gurugram and some vehicles were set on fire and shops vandalised allegedly by Bajrang Dal members, reported The Indian Express.

Large gatherings have been banned under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure in Nuh, Gurugram, Palwal and Faridabad. Internet services in Nuh have also been suspended till August 2. Educational institutes were asked to remain shut on Tuesday in Nuh, Faridabad, Palwal and Gurugram districts as a precautionary measure, reported NDTV.

The police have filed about 20 cases and detained several persons.

Vij said that three companies of central forces have already reached. The Union home ministry has decided to deploy 15 additional companies of security forces in Haryana.

The minister said that situation in Nuh was under control and that the Air Force has been kept on standby if the situation intensifies, reported PTI.

Haryana: The violence that originated in Nuh is now spreading to #Gurgaon . Visuals from #SohnaChowk. pic.twitter.com/WxmZUJqird — TOI Gurgaon (@TOIGurgaon) July 31, 2023

Sajjan Singh, the deputy superintendent of police of Hodal town who was shot in the head, and an inspector were among the injured police officials. The police also said said the vehicles set ablaze were part of the procession or belonged to them, reported PTI.

Some residents have claimed that the trigger for the clash could be an objectionable video posted on social media by a Bajrang Dal activist in Ballabhgarh, according to PTI.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has urged citizens to maintain peace and harmony.

“The kind of situation that has emerged in Nuh makes it even more important for all the people of the state to be more responsible and ensure brotherhood,” he said. “All the issues can be resolved by way of talks. Nobody should indulge in sending/circulating any wrong information/messages.”