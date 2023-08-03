The Assam Police on Wednesday arrested two members of the Bajrang Dal for organising an arms training camp at a school in Darrang, PTI reported.

Darrang Superintendent of Police Prakash Sonowal said that the accused have been identified as Bijoy Ghosh and Gopal Boro.

“Both of them have been sent to judicial custody,” Sonawal said. “Our investigation is on to nab the other people involved in the illegal arms training camp in the school.”

Rashtriya Bajrang Dal gives firearms training to 350 Hindu youths to fight “love jihad” in #Assam. pic.twitter.com/cOndZgozkM — Youth R Against Hate (@yrahindia) July 31, 2023

The camp was held at the premises of Maharishi Vidya Mandir School in the town of Mangaldoi. It was organised from July 24 to July 30 and was attended by over 350 people, according to NorthEast Today.

A video of the camp in which young men were seen being trained to use pistols and guns was widely shared on social media earlier this week.

Subsequently, a case was registered under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 34 (a criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Mangaldoi Police Station.

On Tuesday, the police had arrested Hemanta Payeng, the principal of the school, and administrator Ratan Das. Both of them were granted bail.

Criticism from Opposition

Several Opposition leaders in the state had demanded action against the organisers of the camp, according to PTI.

All India United Democratic Front chief Badruddin Ajmal had written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa and the state’s Director General of Police GP Singh, demanding stringent action against the organisation.

“In a viral video, the office bearers of the organisation were seen inciting people to wage war against Muslims and also to trap Muslim women for marriage,” Ajmal wrote in his letter, according to PTI. “They were openly threatening the Muslim community, spreading hatred against them and also passing insulting remarks against them.”

He had added that such camps create communal tension in the state.

Raijor Dal president and MLA Akhil Gogoi had also written a letter to Sarma, questioning if the training camp was a “preparation to carry out communal clashes” in Assam.

“Will there be any disturbance before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls?” he had asked. “The role of Home Department, which is under you [Sarma], and Assam Police have made citizens of Assam concerned.”

Gogoi had added: “Mr Chief Minister, you have demolished several madrassas for carrying out alleged jehadi activities. Now, will you not take strong action against Maharishi Vidya Mandir School for the arms camp? Will this discriminatory action not create hatred in people’s minds against the government?”

While Assam’s Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika and Agriculture Minister Atul Bora had assured action in the case, Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah had said that training was being given at the camp for self-defence.

“There is nothing wrong in it,” he had said, according to PTI.