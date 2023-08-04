The Archeological Survey of India on Friday resumed its survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises on Friday morning, a day after the Allahabad High Court allowed the process, reported NDTV.

Meanwhile, the mosque management committee has moved the Supreme Court challenging the High Court order. The top court is slated to hear the matter later on Friday.

The survey was first ordered by a Varanasi district court on July 21 on a petition by a group of Hindu litigants seeking the right to hold prayers inside the mosque compound. However, on July 24, the Supreme Court put an interim stay on the order, allowing the mosque committee to move the High Court against the survey.

The High Court allowed the survey on Thursday, saying that it is “necessary in the interest of justice”.

On Friday morning, security was tightened close to the mosque premises to prevent any untoward incident, reported ANI.

#WATCH | Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh: Security strengthened around the Gyanvapi premises as ASI (Archaeological Survey of India) will conduct a survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex today



Allahabad High Court yesterday allowed ASI to conduct the survey pic.twitter.com/lzNBfLDybD — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 4, 2023

The Varanasi district court’s verdict came after the Allahabad High Court held in May that a scientific survey could be conducted of the oval-shaped object found on the mosque premises.

The oval-shaped object was found in May last year during a survey of the mosque premises ordered by a Varanasi civil court. The Hindu litigants have claimed that the object was a shivling – a representation of the Hindu deity Shiva. However, the caretaker committee of the mosque have claimed the object was a defunct fountainhead in the wazu khana, or ablution tank.

The Supreme Court had ordered the area around the oval-shaped object to be sealed. This area will not be surveyed.