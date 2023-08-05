Three Army personnel were killed in a gunfight with suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Friday.

The Chinar Corps of the Army said in a tweet that a search operation had been launched after they received inputs about suspected militants in the higher reaches of the Halan forest area in Kulgam.

In an exchange of fire during the operation, the three soldiers received bullet wounds and succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

An unidentified police official told PTI that reinforcement has been sent to the area and the search operation has been intensified.

On specific inputs regarding presence of terrorists on higher reaches of Halan in Kulgam, operations launched by Security Forces on 04 Aug 23. In exchange of firing with terrorists, three personnel sustained injuries and later succumbed.

