The Kuki People’s Alliance on Sunday withdrew its support to the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Manipur government in the wake of the ethnic violence in the state, The Hindu reported.

The party, which has two MLAs in the 60-member Manipur Assembly, announced its withdrawal of support in a letter to Governor Anusuiya Uikey. The BJP has 32 seats in the Assembly.

“After careful consideration of the current conflagration, the continued support for the incumbent government of Manipur led by Chief Minister N Biren Singh is no longer fructuous,” the party said, according to NDTV. “Accordingly, the support of the KPA [Kuki People’s Alliance] to the Government of Manipur is hereby withdrawn and can be considered null and void.”

The Kuki People’s Alliance is a member of the ruling National Democratic Alliance at the Centre. It had also attended a meeting of the alliance in Delhi on July 18.

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic clashes between the Kuki and the majority Meitei communities since May 3. At least 187 people have been killed and nearly 60,000 have been forced to flee their homes.

Several Kuki groups in Manipur have accused Singh of giving patronage to violent Meitei groups, who have been allegedly involved in several incidents of violence in the state since May. Several Opposition leaders and even Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs in Manipur have demanded the removal of Singh, who belongs to the Meitei community.