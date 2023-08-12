The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Madhya Pradesh unit on Saturday warned of legal action against the Congress after its General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the state government of corruption.

On Friday, Vadra referred to allegations purportedly levelled by a union of contractors that they receive payments only after paying 50% commissions. She cited a media report that said that the contractors had approached the Gwalior bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court seeking action in connection with the matter.

“The corrupt BJP government in Karnataka used to collect 40% commission,” Vadra said on X, formerly known as Twitter. “In Madhya Pradesh, BJP has gone ahead and broken its own record of corruption. The people of Karnataka ousted the 40% commission government. Now the people of Madhya Pradesh will remove the 50% commission government from power.”

मध्य प्रदेश में ठेकेदारों के संघ ने हाईकोर्ट के मुख्य न्यायाधीश को पत्र लिखकर शिकायत की है कि प्रदेश में 50% कमीशन देने पर ही भुगतान मिलता है।



कर्नाटक में भ्रष्ट BJP सरकार 40% कमीशन की वसूली करती थी। मध्य प्रदेश में BJP भ्रष्टाचार का अपना ही रिकॉर्ड तोड़कर आगे निकल गई है।… pic.twitter.com/LVemnZQ9b6 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 11, 2023

However, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra accused the Congress of engaging in baseless politics with a “disgusting mentality”.

Mishra said: “First, state Congress leaders got Rahul Gandhi to lie and now got Priyanka Gandhi to post a tweet based on a fake letter.”

The state home minister urged the Congress to reveal the name of the person or organisation that made the allegations of corruption. “If not, all options are open for us,” he said.

मध्यप्रदेश में कांग्रेस मुद्दा विहीन होकर घृणित मानसिकता के साथ राजनीति कर रही है।



प्रदेश कांग्रेस के नेताओं ने पहले राहुल गांधी जी से झूठ बुलवाया अब प्रियंका गांधी जी से झूठा ट्वीट करवाया।



प्रियंका जी आपने जो ट्वीट किये हैं उसके प्रमाण दो अन्यथा हमारे पास कार्यवाही के सारे… pic.twitter.com/j9FfajhA9c — Dr Narottam Mishra (@drnarottammisra) August 12, 2023

State BJP chief VD Sharma accused Vadra of misleading Madhya Pradesh as well as the country on the basis of a fake letter. “Congress leadership will have to give an answer on this,” he said, according to PTI. “We will take legal action in this regard.”