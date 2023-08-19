The Bihar Police have arrested four persons in connection with the killing of journalist Vimal Kumar Yadav in the Araria district.

Yadav, 35, who worked for Hindi daily Dainik Jagran, was shot dead at his residence in the town of Raniganj on Friday morning.

The police in Araria on Saturday identified the four arrested accused persons as Vipin Yadav, Bhavesh Yadav, Ashish Yadav and Umesh Yadav.

Two more accused persons named Rupesh Yadav and Kranti Yadav are in judicial custody. The police are in the process of seeking their remand in connection with Vimal Kumar Yadav’s murder.

The police are also looking for two more accused persons in connection with the case.

A first information report was filed in connection with the killing under Sections 302 (murder) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, as well as provisions of the Arms Act.

On Friday, the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party claimed that such criminal incidents have become common in the state.

“Criminals are roaming freely while innocent citizens, including journalists, and even police personnel are being killed in Bihar,” state BJP president Samrat Choudhary alleged, according to PTI.

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan said: “Nitish Kumar and his allies keep shouting that democracy is under attack in Bihar. But they are unable to protect the fourth estate.”