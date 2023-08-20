A 27-year-old Muslim man was killed and his two associates were injured when a mob attacked them on suspicion of illegally chopping wood in a forest in Rampur area of of Rajasthan’s Alwar district on Thursday night, reported the Hindustan Times.

Those who allegedly attacked the men included forest officials, reported the newspaper.

The deceased, Wasim, was driving a pickup jeep, in which his cousin, Asif, and a friend, Azharuddin, were travelling with him, reported The Hindu. A crowd stopped their jeep near the Narol village and allegedly attacked them, alleging that they were in the area to illegally fell the trees and chop their wood.

“Upon receiving information about a fight in Narol village, police from Harsora reached the village and found three injured persons lying on the road,” said Additional Superintendent of Police, Jagram Meena. “One of them was seriously injured. The assailants had fled the scene before the policemen arrived.

Meena added that Wasim was taken to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Rajasthan minister Pratap Khachariyawas said the government will provide all help to the victim’s family. “If the police did not take any action, then we will take action against the police,” he added.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader in Rajasthan Arun alleged that the law and order situation in the state has collapsed. “Alwar has emerged as the crime capital,” he added. “An unbiased investigation should be conducted into the incident.”