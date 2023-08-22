Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Tuesday decided to convene the Monsoon Session of the Assembly on August 29.

The decision comes hours after the N Biren Singh-led Manipur government had urged the governor to convene the session in the violence-hit state.

The State Cabinet chaired by Hon'ble CM N Biren Singh on Monday 21/08/2023 took a decision to convene the 4the Session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly (Monsoon Session) on August 29, 2023. — CMO Manipur (@manipur_cmo) August 22, 2023

This is the third time that the state government has chosen a date to hold the Assembly session.

Earlier, the Manipur government had urged the governor on July 29 to convene a special session of the Assembly in the third week of August, according to The Hindu. A request was again sent to her on August 4 to convene the Assembly on August 21 but Raj Bhavan did not issue the notification summoning the House.

At least 190 people have been killed and nearly 60,000 have been forced to flee their homes since clashes broke out between the Kuki and Meitei communities in the Northeastern state on May 3. The state has reported cases of rape and murder, and mobs have looted police armoury and set several homes on fire despite the heavy presence of central security forces.

Opposition parties have blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre and the state government for failing to control the violence.

On August 18, all 10 Kuki MLAs of Manipur, including eight from the Bharatiya Janata Party, had announced that they will boycott the Assembly Session, according to The Times of India.

The MLAs had also said they would be unable to attend the session as the Assembly is located in the Meitei-dominated Imphal valley, reported The Indian Express.

On Monday, the Congress said that not convening the Monsoon Session of the Assembly despite repeated requests is further evidence of the “breakdown” of constitutional machinery in Manipur.

“The PM [prime minister] is preoccupied with refurbishing his self-styled vishwaguru role and the HM [home minister] is busy electioneering,” Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said. “The agony of the people of Manipur continues unabated.”