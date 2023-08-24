British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak inadvertently breached the UK Parliament’s code of conduct by not declaring his wife’s shareholding in a childcare company that could benefit from a new government policy, the commission for standards said on Wednesday.

Daniel Greenberg, the commissioner for standards, had opened an investigation against Sunak on April 13, pertaining to shares that Sunak’s wife – businessperson Akshata Murthy – holds in childcare agency Koru Kids.

The investigation began a month after the UK government in its Budget introduced incentive payments of £600 (Rs 61,178) for new childminders and £1,200 (Rs 1,22,356) for those joining through an agency, reported The Guardian. Childminders are those who look after children while their parents are away or are at work.

On March 28, Sunak was questioned about the childcare policy by legislators at a parliamentary committee hearing. At the time, he had reportedly not disclosed information about Murthy’s link to the agency.

However, on April 4, Sunak had written to the chair of the Liaison Committee saying that he was aware of his wife’s interest and he had failed to declare it at that stage or correct the record, Greenberg said.

On Wednesday, the parliamentary watchdog said that Sunak should have declared the shareholding when being questioned on the policy on 28 March. However, Greenberg added that Sunak’s failure to declare Murthy’s interest arose out of his confusion regarding parliamentary rules for registration for MPs and ministers.

The watchdog concluded the inquiry through a rectification procedure. Rectification procedures can include offering advice requiring the concerned MP to apologise or to correct the register of members’ financial interests.