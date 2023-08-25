Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to direct officials to intensify efforts at “expeditious disengagement and de-escalation” in the border areas, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

The prime minister met the Chinese president on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in South Africa’s Johannesburg city. The BRICS is a grouping of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra, in a press conference on Thursday, said that Modi, in his conversation with Xi, highlighted India’s concerns about the “unresolved issues along the LAC [Line of Actual Control]” in the western sector of the India-China border areas”.

The Indian government refers to eastern Ladakh as the western sector of the Line of Actual Control.

“The prime minister underlined that the maintenance of peace and tranquility in the border areas and observing and respecting the LAC are essential for the normalisation of the India-China relationship,” Kwatra said. “In this regard, the two leaders agreed to direct their relevant officials to intensify efforts at expeditious disengagement and de-escalation.”

On August 13 and August 14, India and China had held a fresh round of high-level military talks to resolve the over three-year-old border standoff between the two countries.

A joint statement issued after the talks stated: “[The two countries] agreed to resolve the remaining issues in an expeditious manner and maintain the momentum of dialogue and negotiations through military and diplomatic channels. In the interim, the two sides agreed to maintain the peace and tranquility on the ground in the border areas.”

The joint press release issued by the two countries, however, did not indicate any breakthrough in the talks.

A major face-off between Indian and Chinese soldiers in the Galwan Valley of Ladakh in June 2020 led to casualties on both sides – the first in many decades. Tensions had flared at multiple friction points, with both countries stationing tens of thousands of troops backed by artillery, tanks and fighter jets.