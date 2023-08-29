The Delhi Police on Tuesday said they have booked a government school teacher for allegedly making communal slurs at a group of Muslim students in her class, The Indian Express reported.

Hema Gulati of the Kailash Nagar Government Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya in Gandhinagar area made the offensive statements on August 23, when students of Class 9 were celebrating the success of India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission.

A first information report was registered after parents of the children filed a complaint with the police and the Directorate of Education. Gulati has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 295A (outraging religious feelings) and 298 (uttering words with intent to wound the religious feelings).

Family members of the students alleged that Gulati had claimed that Muslims did not have any contribution in India’s freedom struggle.

“The teacher claimed that there is darkness in the hearts of Muslims because the Kaaba [a shrine in Mecca]’ is black,” said the sister of one of the students. “She also said that Muslims have conquered everything by violence and that we slaughter animals.”

Will police #ArrestHemaGulati?



"Why Didn't You Go To Pakistan?": Delhi Teacher Told Muslim Students!



Hema Gulati, the 60-year-old teacher has admitted that she "made a mistake" but stressed that she had no communal motive! The Muslim boy, shaken by what he went through, has now… pic.twitter.com/QN2lLdgRPG — Muslim Spaces (@MuslimSpaces) August 29, 2023

Multiple students also reiterated that Gulati made offensive comments about their religion.

"Aapka Qur'an wagerah kuch nahi hai, hamara Geeta hai. Aap Indian nahi ho"



After Muzaffarnagar, Religious Remarks Allegations Surface In Delhi School.



Students and their relatives from the Muslim community, enrolled in the 9th class, have accused their class teacher, Hema… pic.twitter.com/ucwyPBpkr1 — Meer Faisal (@meerfaisal01) August 29, 2023

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena told reporters that the students who faced the communal slurs will undergo counselling from the juvenile welfare officer. “Legal action will be taken... There are two-three such students, so we are counselling them all,” the police officer said.

#WATCH | DCP Shahdara Rohit Meena says, "We received a complaint about a school teacher using some religious words before students. We have taken cognisance of the matter. Our Juvenile Welfare Officer, along with counsellors, is counselling. Legal action will be taken. There are… pic.twitter.com/SisEN1fZ65 — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2023

The incident comes days after a teacher in a school in Muzaffarnagar ordered her students to slap their Muslim classmate. In a video of the incident, Tripta Tyagi of the Neha Public School can also be seen making communal statements about Muslims.

A case against Tyagi has been registered under non-cognisable charges. This means that the police cannot arrest her without a warrant. The police also need permission from a court to start an investigation.